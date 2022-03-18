Correction: The suspect’s name was previously reported as Abolaio Lookman-Khalil but has been since corrected to Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello.

UPDATE 9:37 a.m. — The suspect, Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 28, of Hagerstown also has active arrest warrants in three different agencies.

Those agencies are the Frederick County Sheriff‘s Office, Frederick City Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WDVM spoke with Chuck Jenkins, Sheriff with the Frederick County Sheriff‘s Office, on what happened after the failed traffic stop attempt turned into a shootout.

Well, the foot pursuit of so again it lasted, went from Castle court to roadsport it was foggy It was very dark, limited street lighting. However, the radio traffic that the deputy provided during the foot pursuit was very clear in the fact that the man shot at him first, the deputy returned fire. Clearly the deputy could experience that he was being shot and he was very clear cut. However, keep in mind the investigation was early. There’s a lot to be learned. Chuck Jenkins, Sheriff, Frederick County Sheriff‘s Office

Bello is currently in stable condition at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

UPDATE 8:58 a.m. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect they say shot at a deputy this morning as Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello of Hagerstown, Md.

UPDATE 6:58 a.m. — A Frederick County deputy shot a man after he first fired at them Friday morning, the sheriff’s office confirms.

Deputies say an attempted traffic stop turned into a shootout after one of their own tried to stop a driver on I-270 and Rt. 85 Friday morning around 2:45.

“The suspect refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued ending in the Kingsbrook Community area in Frederick, where the suspect bailed out and a foot pursuit started. At one point, during the foot pursuit, the suspect started firing at the deputy and the deputy returned fire. The deputy hit the suspect and the deputy did not sustain any injuries,” FCSO said in a statement.

EMS took the suspect to Shock Trauma to be treated for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A person was shot in a Frederick neighborhood Friday morning, Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies confirm.

Deputies say to expect a heavy law enforcement presence throughout the neighborhood Friday morning.

