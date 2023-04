COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — According to Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, A 27-year-old man was shot to death on Saturday night.

The victim has be identified as 27-year-old Jarrell Lamar Williamson. Williamson was shot at 1100 12th St, Warren Williams Apartments.

He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he died.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive from the Columbus Police Department.

Stick with WRBL on air and online for updates.