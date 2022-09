COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirnmed to WRBL that he is responding to the homicide in the 1600 block of Forestside Drive.

Bryan identified the victim as Zachary Tyler Castellow, age 25.

Castellow’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab to undergo an autopsy, according to Bryan.

WRBL has called the Columbus Police Department for further information