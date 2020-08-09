Man shot during altercation after attempted robbery in LaGrange, police investigating

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot Friday night.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hammett Road around 11:27 Friday night in reference to a person who had been shot.

The male victim was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center by a private vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene.

The Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation into the incident. 

The victim reported he was walking north on Hammett Road just prior to the entrance to Brookstone Estates when a black male approached him. 

He reported the male was dressed in dark clothing and had on a full black face mask. He says the male demanded property from him at which time an altercation began. 

He reported he heard what sounded like a gunshot and realized he had been shot.  The black male suspect ran in an unknown direction from the location. 

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 93° 74°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Friday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
92°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories