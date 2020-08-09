Man shot during altercation after attempted robbery in LaGrange, police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot Friday night.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hammett Road around 11:27 Friday night in reference to a person who had been shot.

The male victim was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center by a private vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene.

The Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation into the incident.

The victim reported he was walking north on Hammett Road just prior to the entrance to Brookstone Estates when a black male approached him.

He reported the male was dressed in dark clothing and had on a full black face mask. He says the male demanded property from him at which time an altercation began.

He reported he heard what sounded like a gunshot and realized he had been shot. The black male suspect ran in an unknown direction from the location.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.