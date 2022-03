COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One man was shot near the area of Urban Avenue and Forrest Road.

Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard confirms the victim is a 71-year-old man. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he is in critical condition.

CPD was notified at 7:11 p.m. and have been working the scene since, the area is still cordoned off.

Details are limited, stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.