WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound around the Georgia Welcome Center on Sunday evening, according to the West Point Police Department.

Police responded to the call around 11:30 p.m. on July 9. Witnesses said they believed someone was laying in the roadway near the Georgia Welcome Center exit on Interstate 85 North.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the chest area. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lockhart at (706) 586-8005.