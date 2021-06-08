Man shot in head while sitting in car in Gaffney dies

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man has died after he was shot in the head while sitting in a car Monday evening in Gaffney.

According to Gaffney Police, the shooting happened just before 8:00pm near the corner of Edgehill Drive and Woodlawn Drive.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Michael McAlister, Jr. He sustained a single gunshot wound to the head while in the front passenger’s seat of a 2009 Dodge Challenger.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody and they believe there are no other suspects involved.

There’s no word yet on the suspect’s identity or charges. An autopsy will be performed as part of the death investigation which is continuing by the coroner’s office and Gaffney Police

