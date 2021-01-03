Man shot, killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police say on January 03, 2021, at about 4:20 a.m, they responded to the 2000 block of 45th Street, in reference to a shooting.

Police found 34-year old Johnathon Larson dead from a gunshot wound.

The Russell County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The victim will be sent to Montgomery, the state crime lab, for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any information that you may have, that might assist, please call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or 2819