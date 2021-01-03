 

Man shot, killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Phenix City

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police say on January 03, 2021, at about 4:20 a.m, they responded to the 2000 block of 45th Street, in reference to a shooting.

Police found 34-year old Johnathon Larson dead from a gunshot wound.

The Russell County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The victim will be sent to Montgomery, the state crime lab, for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any information that you may have, that might assist, please call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or 2819

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

55° / 35°
Fair
Fair 0% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 61° 42°

Tuesday

62° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 62° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 58° 39°

Thursday

55° / 42°
Showers
Showers 55% 55° 42°

Friday

53° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 53° 37°

Saturday

55° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 55° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

52°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
52°

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

45°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
42°

41°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
41°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
41°

39°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
39°

38°

2 AM
Clear
6%
38°

38°

3 AM
Clear
7%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
7%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
7%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
7%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
7%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
36°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
40°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
45°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories