Man shot, killed on 30th avenue; Columbus police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – One man is dead after he was shot and killed early Saturday morning on 30th avenue.

Columbus police and homicide unit are investigating.

Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 23-year-old Antonio Williams died of a gunshot wound.

After he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, he was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m. by a doctor in the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Emergency Room.

Bryan says his office was called around 1:42 a.m. to confirm the death. His body will be sent up for an autopsy soon.

Reports say the victim was in a car accident that occurred on North Lumpkin and 23rd street. Authorities don’t know if he was the victim or the passenger.

Stay with News 3 as this story develops.

If you have any information, please call the Columbus police.

