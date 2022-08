COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police tell WRBL a man was shot in the 900 block of Winston Road before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the man was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are non-life threatening.

