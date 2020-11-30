 

Man slain in Chicago dispute over hands in Thanksgiving food

Crime

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows James Dixon, who has been charged with murder after a fatal fight Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers, authorities said. Dixon is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, 52, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fatal fight that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers, authorities said.

James Dixon, 28, is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, 52, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.

Jackson was trying to escort Dixon out of the Chicago house because he had put his hands in leftovers early Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Susie Bucaro said. The fight moved to the porch, where Jackson was stabbed at least nine times, Bucaro told a judge Sunday.

Dixon fled but was caught with a blood-covered knife, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Patrick Ryan said Dixon was properly defending himself. Bucaro told the court that Dixon suffered only a minor cut to his hand, the Chicago Tribune reported.

A judge set bond at $350,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 29°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 48° 29°

Tuesday

48° / 26°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 48° 26°

Wednesday

57° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 57° 31°

Thursday

60° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 60° 44°

Friday

57° / 36°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 57° 36°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

57° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
0%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories