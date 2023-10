COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD received the call at 1:57 a.m. The department responded to Victory Drive to find a man was stabbed multiple times in the 3400 block.

He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

WRBL will keep you updated.