Man wanted for LaGrange murder expresses condolences for victim on Facebook, still wanted by police

The man wanted for a Sunday night murder of a woman in LaGrange has apparently taken to social media to offer his condolences to the family of the person he is accused of shooting to death.

LaGrange police are looking for 28-year-old Tierre Tyrell Williams of Phenix City in connection with the death of 22-year-old Da-Jai Greene at a Race Trac gas station on LaFayette Parkway.

As of 11 a.m. Eastern, Williams remains at large.

A Facebook post credited to Williams’ account has been circulating and authorities believe it to be legitimate.

“This is a very very sad situation that none of you know nothing about!” the post read in part. “Da’jai was a friend who I’ve known for some time. I can’t take back what happened! It hurts me just as bad it hurt all of you.”

Williams went on to say that Greene did not deserve to die. The post concluded it with a message to the Greene family.

“To the green family, if there is anything I can do to help with anything please inbox me,” it read. “I am not the bad person you are making me out as.”

At the time of the homicide, Williams was wanted on burglary charges in Columbus. On December 4, he took to Facebook when Columbus police posted his picture on the Property Crimes Unit Facebook page. The post said he was wanted. He had a Facebook exchange with police at that time, but was never arrested.

LaGrange Police say that Williams went from theft victim to murder suspect in a matter of minutes at the gas station.

Police say Williams got into an altercation with Deangelo Finley of Auburn. Finley was trying to rob Williams, according to police.

Finley yanked a chain off Williams neck. Police say Williams began to fire a gun into the vehicle as Finley attempted to flea.

Green was in the car with Finley, her boyfriend.

Finley has been arrested and charged with robbery by snatch.