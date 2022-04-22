AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted in Americus following terroristic threats has been captured. According to officials with the Americus Police Department, Riyod Oshay Reddick, Jr. is now in police custody.

On April 22, 2022, the police department posted an update on it’s Facebook page saying Reddick had been captured.

Police said Reddick was wanted on charges of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

On March 25, 2022, a $500 reward was offered for information leading to Reddick’s arrest. No word on if anyone has collected the reward.