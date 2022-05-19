BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted in Buena Vista in connection to an April incident in which police say he fired shots at a busy gas station has been arrested.

According to Assistant Chief of the Buena Vista Police Sharon Williams, Raheem White, 27, is now in police custody.

Assistant Chief Williams said White was arrested during a traffic stop on May 18, 2022, in Telfair County. He is currently being held at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office awaiting a bond hearing.

Police said White was wanted for the following warrants:

Aggravated Assault (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Discharge of a Firearm near a Public Highway (Misdemeanor) and Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

According to police, on April 15, 2022, White shot at and chased his intended victim at a Buena Vista gas station. The incident happened at the Gas N Go store, located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Broad Street.

Police released video of the incident, saying the video tells the story. In the video, White is wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He is initially seen in the left side of the video, but makes his way over to the right side area near pump number 5, where he pulls out his gun and shoots at the victim. He then chases the victim, seen wearing black. White then goes after the victim, running between two black cars. He then goes to a white truck on the left, gets in and drives away.

(Below is video of the April 15, 2022 incident released by Buena Vista Police. The video has been looped.)