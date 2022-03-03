COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect wanted in connection to a December 2021 murder has been taken into custody. According to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Raheem Love, age 28, was arrested on March 3, 2022.

Love was wanted in connection to the Dec. 18, 2021 murder of Kyron Sharp, according to police.

Sharp, 22, was shot in the area of Clark Avenue and Singer Drive on Dec. 18, 2021, and later pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s emergency room.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Love was arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, on Thursday, on warrants for Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Firearms, ammunition, marijuana, and drug-related objects were also seized at the time of Love’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Love has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.