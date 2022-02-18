Man wanted in Florida arrested in Russell County

Crime

(Michael Shane Patterson/ Photo Credit: Russell County Sheriff’s Office)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in Florida.

According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022.

Patterson is a Fugitive From Justice in Polk County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Patterson is wanted for charges of Threatening to Discharge a Destructive Device, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, and Unlawful Use of a Comm. Device.

Other information is unavailable at this time.

