MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother and her adult son, who was wanted for allegedly running over a man with a car and then hitting him with a hammer in June, were arrested Monday after trying to run away from Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies, according to an MCSO official. MCSO located the man and his mother after an investigation.

More News from WRBL

Pamela and Ryan Holmes were arrested Monday at Three Notch Road and Schillinger Road. The Mobile County Sheriff’s office said the two attempted to flee from deputies in a vehicle driven by Pamela and were “boxed in” by deputies on Three Notch. The Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Holmes resisted arrest and was bitten by one of their K9s.

The Sheriff’s Office said on June 19 Ryan Holmes “intentionally” ran over another man on Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway. The Sheriff’s Office said Ryan then got out of the car and hit the victim with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Holmes and the victim knew each other. The Sheriff’s Office also said mother Pamela Holmes had been hiding her son since June 19, hindering his arrest.

Ryan Holmes is charged with attempted murder. Pamela Holmes is charged with hindering prosecution and attempt to elude. The man Ryan Holmes allegedly ran over and hit with a hammer is still recovering.