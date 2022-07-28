RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man wanted on child molestation charges in Muscogee County has been arrested in Russell County. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Joseph Tillis, 38, was arrested in Russell County by the RCSO, the Muscogee County Sheriff Office, and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force as a Fugitive From Justice in connection to charges in Muscogee County.

Tillis has been charged with Child Molestation and Sodomy in Muscogee County. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on July 28, 2022.

Other details are not available at this time.