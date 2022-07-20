MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The man wanted in connection to a Macon County homicide last week has been found dead. Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms to WRBL that the body of Adrian Collins was found on July 19, 2022. The man’s body was found on the edge of a wooded area of Washington Street in Tuskegee.

Adrian Collins, age 44, had been wanted in connection to deadly shooting of his wife 46-year-old Jamesha Collins, who was killed on July 13, 2022.

According to Bentley, a cause of death for Adrian Collins has not been confirmed at this time, but is being as investigated as a self inflicted gun shot wound. Bentley said a gun was found next to Adrian Collins’ body.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.