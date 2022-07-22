MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple charges, including arson.

According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, 68-year-old Vanardi Legrand has an active warrant for two counts of felony arson, felony criminal mischief, risking a catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police believe Legrand to be living out of a green, dark-colored 2011 Ford Focus with a North Carolina registration possibly in the Northeastern Schuylkill County or Hazleton area.

Anyone with information about Legrand is asked to call the police at 570-773-2313 or 911.