Man wanted on outstanding murder warrant arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted for murder in Coweta County has been arrested in Columbus. According to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Kyjawn Hall was arrested on Wednesday.

Hall was taken taken into custody on Feb. 2, 2022, at 4:05 p.m. by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshal Services, officials said.

In Coweta County, Hall is wanted on outstanding Murder Warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials also said Hall is a known gang member.

Hall was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.