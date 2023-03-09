COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was arrested in Muscogee County on various outstanding warrants including rape, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Christopher Lifsey was arrested on March 9 by MCSO, United States Marshal Service and Phenix City Police Department.

At the time, Lifsey had outstanding warrants for “rape, sodomy in custody and child abuse,” according to MCSO.

Lifsey was taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits extradition to Alabama.

