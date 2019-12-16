Man who had Facebook exchange with Columbus police, wanted for murder in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Phenix City man who got into a Facebook exchange with Columbus police a couple of weeks ago appears to have bigger problems than burglary warrants that local authorities secured.

Tierre Tyrell Williams, 28, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in LaGrange, according to police.

The warrant for Williams’ arrest was issued on Sunday.

He is accused of shooting to death Da-Jai Green, 22, of Manchester, Ga., The incident happened near Hoffman Drive at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Williams was at a LaGrange gas station when he was robbed of a necklace by Deangelo Finley, 21, of Auburn. Finley was in a vehicle with his girlfriend, Da’Jai Green. She died on the scene from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Finley has been arrested and charged with robbery by snatch and is in the Troup County Jail.

Previously, Williams had been wanted for alleged burglary by the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit. After posting his mugshot and charge details on Facebook, Williams responded with his phone number, leading to a social media frenzy. CPD later said they got in touch with him soon after the social media post.

The online exchange: