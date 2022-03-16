COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A manhunt is underway for a man accused of trying to abduct a 14-year-old girl in Cherokee.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson provided a description of the suspect saying he is a white man in his 50s who was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The suspect may be muddy with scratches from being in the woods.

Williamson said the man attempted to abduct the girl from Riverton Rose Trail area in Cherokee and take her into the nearby woods. He said the girl escaped and is safe, she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

He added officials were not sure at this time if the man knew the girl before trying to abduct her.

State officials have joined the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Police and Muscle Shoals Police in the search. He was last seen in Western Colbert County, according to the Colbert County EMA.

Anyone who has seen this man is asked to keep a safe distance and call 911.