Mark Jones Trial Day 3: Updates from inside courtroom

9:20 a.m. COLUMBUS,Ga. (WRBL) — The third day and second one of witness testimony is underway in the public corruption trial of suspended District Attorney Mark Jones.

Before the jury came in a frustrated and agitated Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden dressed down the defense as she was deciding if she would admit evidence in the involuntary manslaughter case against Elijah Farral. The centerpiece of the state’s case is that Jones asked Columbus Police Detective Sherman Hayes to lie under oath to upgrade the charges to murder.

Lumsden reviewed police files overnight in the case only to find out the defense already had them.

Defense attorney Katonga Wright entered the case on the eve of the trial.

“You are in a position of cleaning up a mess that your client made on purpose,” the judge told Wright.

She responded, “I am doing the best I can.”

Jones has asked for a continuance, but Lumsden has been steadfast in not allowing it.

“I am not going to continue this trial,” Lumsden said. “You are going to have make do with what you have.”

Wright knocked down Jones’ original witless list of 200 names to 68. That was not enough for Lumsden.

She took it under advisement but said she was not allowing the list as it was. She pointed out that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters was still on the list. Peters is a former landlord of Jones. Wright said he would be a character witness.

Lumsden pointed out that was not possible under Georgia’s judicial rules.

The jury was brought in and the state’s first witness was Hayes.