Mayor Skip Henderson speaks on gun violence deaths in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During a routine city council meeting on Dec. 7, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, took a moment to remember two lives lost in one day, due to what he called, “another pandemic that we are fighting here in Columbus … gun violence.”

“Yesterday two residents of Muscogee County lost their lives, to gun violence. That is absolutely unacceptable.” Mayor Skip Henderson

Amit Kumar Patel, age 45, was fatally shot and robbed just outside of the entrance to the Synovus Bank on Buena Vista Road. Patel was attempting to make a bank deposit, as he was gunned down in broad daylight. This marked the 65th homicide in Muscogee County in 2021.

“The individuals that perpetuated these acts are part of a culture that permeates our country right now. People that have absolutely no value, they find no value in human life … we are not going to allow that to continue to happen in our community.” Mayor Skip Henderson

The shooting death of 32-year-old, Marcus Jones, occurred the same day. This marks the 66th homicide of 2021. Jones was shot in the 600 block of 23rd Street, on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021.

Mayor Henderson said that Muscogee County law enforcement personal including the Muscogee County Sheriffs Office and Police Department deserve our thanks and prayers and need the communities assistance.