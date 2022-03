COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will be holding a news conference on Sunday.

According to a release from Henderson’s office, the news conference will be held to discuss recent events and to provide a law enforcement update.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman would be present at the news conference.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., in the Mayor’s Office conference room.