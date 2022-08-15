COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The student who allegedly brought a gun to Jordan High School last week has turned himself in following the incident.

According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, the 16-year-old turned himself to police and was arrested. The teen has been charged with carrying a weapon at school, theft by receiving stolen property, and battery.

District officials said when the gun was found in the teen’s backpack “the magazine for the firearm was loaded however, a round was not in the chamber.”

The teen is being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center pending his court appearance in court.

Following the incident on July 9, 2022, backpacks were banned from Jordan High School.