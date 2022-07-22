COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This week the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force executed several search warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrants resulted in multiple people being arrested, and $113,311 worth of drugs being removed from the streets.

“Citizens of Muscogee County, please know that the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is making an impact in slowing down gun violence in our county. We will not let up, nor will we tire out,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman.

The sheriff’s office said three individuals, Xavier Bush, Anthony Simmons, and Xavier Carr, were arrested during the execution of the search warrants for charges of Trafficking Cocaine, LSD w/Intent to Distribute, Oxycodone w/Intent to Distribute, Dimethyltryptamine w/Intent to Distribute, Alprazolam w/Intent to Distribute, Promethazine w/Intent to Distribute, Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Psilocybin Mushrooms w/Intent to Distribute, Adderall w/Intent to Distribute, THC Oil w/Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug-Related Objects,, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Seized items:

13 Firearms

38 grams of Cocaine

2.69 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms

521.5 pills of Oxycodone

571.5 pills of Xanax

1,083 pills of Alprazolam,

865 pills of Adderall

16 pills of Amphetamine

96 tablets of LSD

18.85 lbs. of Marijuana

447 THC Vape Cartridges

34 THC Wax

7.74 liquid ounces of Promethazine

1 vial of Cyanocobalamin

$11,176.00 cash

The sheriff’s office said Bush, Simmon, and Carr are “validated gang members.”