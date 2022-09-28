COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, from September 23-26, 2022, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted dozens of traffic stops and ended up recovering of four stolen vehicles.

Countryman said eight arrests were made during the three day period, with 21 warrants being cleared.

An escaped inmate was also captured, according to Countryman.

Results of the three day operation are as follows:

60 Traffic Stops Conducted

4 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

21 Warrants Cleared

8 Criminal Arrests

2 Firearms Seized

1 Captured Escaped Inmate

“The excellent work that these deputies performed has contributed to the safety and security of the citizens of Muscogee County,’ said Countryman. “Working together, accomplishing great things.”