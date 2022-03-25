COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in a drug bust in which an estimated $71,000 worth of drugs were seized.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office Malik Williams, 23, Anthony Lewis, 61, and Michael Meekins, 34, were arrested on March 24, 2022.

The arrests came after the execution of a search warrant in a joint operation involving the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Department of Community Supervision.

The following were seized during the drug bust:

Three firearms

1,824 grams of Marijuana

493 grams of Methamphetamine

24 grams of Cocaine

44 ounces of Promethazine

3.5 Oxycodone pills

various other drug related objects

$1530 in cash

The estimated value of the narcotics seized in the drug bust is $71,152, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three of the men have been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

(left to right: Malik Williams, Anthony Lewis, Michael Meekins)

Williams was charged with the following:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Lewis was charged with the following:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Meekins was charged with the following: