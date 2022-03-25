COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in a drug bust in which an estimated $71,000 worth of drugs were seized.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office Malik Williams, 23, Anthony Lewis, 61, and Michael Meekins, 34, were arrested on March 24, 2022.

The arrests came after the execution of a search warrant in a joint operation involving the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Department of Community Supervision.

The following were seized during the drug bust:

  • Three firearms
  • 1,824 grams of Marijuana
  • 493 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 24 grams of Cocaine
  • 44 ounces of Promethazine
  • 3.5 Oxycodone pills
  • various other drug related objects
  • $1530 in cash

The estimated value of the narcotics seized in the drug bust is $71,152, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three of the men have been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

(left to right: Malik Williams, Anthony Lewis, Michael Meekins)

Williams was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Lewis was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

Meekins was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Abandonment of a Controlled Substance