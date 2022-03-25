COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in a drug bust in which an estimated $71,000 worth of drugs were seized.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office Malik Williams, 23, Anthony Lewis, 61, and Michael Meekins, 34, were arrested on March 24, 2022.
The arrests came after the execution of a search warrant in a joint operation involving the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Department of Community Supervision.
The following were seized during the drug bust:
- Three firearms
- 1,824 grams of Marijuana
- 493 grams of Methamphetamine
- 24 grams of Cocaine
- 44 ounces of Promethazine
- 3.5 Oxycodone pills
- various other drug related objects
- $1530 in cash
The estimated value of the narcotics seized in the drug bust is $71,152, according to the sheriff’s office.
All three of the men have been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Williams was charged with the following:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Lewis was charged with the following:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
Meekins was charged with the following:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Abandonment of a Controlled Substance