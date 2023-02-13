COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced additional charges were added to validated gang members’ previous charges connected to a June 2022 operation, which led to authorities discovering a drug trafficking organization.

According MCSO, investigators conducted another investigation into the gang members, after the previous operation in June 2022. Authorities originally received intelligence that the gang members were plotting to rob and killed a drug courier in Muscogee County.

Base on evidenced confiscated from the June 2022 search operation, MCSO gang investigators determined that the gang members were involved in a drug trafficking organization that operated to appear as a group that sold merchandise and produced music.

The MCSO says, gang investigators obtained probable cause to issue additional warrants for the gang members arrested in June of 2022 under the Georgia Criminal Gang Act this month. As a result, an additional 60 gang charges were added to the their previous charges.

Arrested warrants were issued for the following individuals and executed by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office:

David Bellamy

Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct /Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) (four counts)

Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) (four counts)

Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Cordarrold McQueen

Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) (four counts)

Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) (four counts)

Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Marquez Holloway

Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) x 4 counts

Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) x 4 counts

Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Brandon Scott

Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) (four counts)

Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) (four counts)

Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Travis Smith