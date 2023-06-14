MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Muscogee Sheriff’s Office announced the apprehension of a wanted fugitive during a joint effort with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

According to MCSO, on Tuesday, the MCSO Special Operations Unit, CCSO, and HCSO, located and arrested Quondarious Thomas. At the time of his arrest, Thomas had several outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault.

MCSO says following a brief on-foot pursuit; authorities took Thomas into custody at North Avenue and 21st Street without additional incident.

After Thomas’ arrest, law enforcement recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm gun that Thomas discarded during the on-foot pursuit. The firearm Thomas tossed was previously reported stolen by HCSO.

As a result, authorities charged Thomas with the following: