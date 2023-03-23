MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of a woman charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after shooting into an occupied vehicle.

MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Investigations, in a joint effort, executed arrest warrants on Jessica Geter at her residence on Thursday.

According to MCSO, Geter had warrants issued by the Harris County County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday in reference to an incident that occurred on March 18.

MCSO says Greter is accused of a shooting on March 18, and she is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. MCSO turned over Greter to HCSO Investigators, who transported her to the Harris County Jail without incident.