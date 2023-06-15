MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced during a collaborative effort with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) the successful arrest of two known gang members.

According to MCSO, on Tuesday, MCSO Special Operations Unit, CCSO, and HCSO executed an operation leading to the arrest of “two known gang members” who at the time possessed drugs and firearms.

During a traffic stop, Jhykeith Williams, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat, fled on foot. Williams discarded a Glock 9mm modified to operate as a fully automatic weapon during the on-foot pursuit. He also tossed a book bag containing 332.8 grams of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators apprehended Williams after a short foot pursuit and authorities charged him with the following:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Machine Gun

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Abandonment of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Reckless Conduct

Additionally, investigators also conducted a traffic stop on Tyrese Reynolds, who was on bond for a prior arrest on June 7 at the time. MCSO says an investigation revealed that Reynolds possessed nearly 130 grams of marijuana and a firearm.

As a result, authorities charged Reynolds with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Williams and Reynolds were arrested without further incident and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.