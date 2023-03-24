COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man on March 23 and charged him with possession of drugs and a firearm. The suspect had outstanding warrants with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for Trafficking Methamphetamine.

According to law enforcement, The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Sex Offender Task Force, along with Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit and the Muscogee County Special Operations Patrol Units, were conducting crime suppression efforts on Thursday. A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle at the intersection of River Road and Apex Drive.

The driver stopped the vehicle and immediately fled on foot. He was apprehended and identified as Brandon Touchton.

Law enforcement says Touchton was found to be in possession of 47.8 grams of Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $5,497.

Touchton was additionally charged with trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of a law enforcement office and no state tag.

Touchton was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.