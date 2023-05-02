MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of a Midland, Georgia, resident for possessing child sexual abuse material.

The MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit obtained information about a possible child predator in the area by working with the GBI.

According to MCSO, on Monday, the sheriff’s office sex offender task force, MCSO Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, and the GBI executed a search warrant at a residence located on Chattsworth Rd. in Midland.

Following a search of the residence, authorities arrested Phillip Goldman and charged him with ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

MCSO says law enforcement transported the Muscogee County Jail and that Goldman’s case is still under investigation.