COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, which fled.

The passengers eventually resorted to fleeing on foot. Deputies then decided to pursue the driver, Jaylen Harley, on foot.

Authorities captured and transported Harley to the Muscogee County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley is charged with the following:

Theft by Receiving Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Fleeing to Elude

Reckless Driving

No State Driver’s License

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, while the MCSO Sex Offender Task Force was conducting area checks, deputies spotted a stolen 2012 Honda Crossover near Wynton Road. The vehicle was recovered and turned over for further investigation.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Uniform Patrol Bureau Deputies were conducting area checks and located a stolen 2006 Honda Odyssey. Deputies recovered the vehicle at Kendrick High School, and it is pending further investigation.