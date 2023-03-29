MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) announced multiple arrests made during crime suppression operations over the past two days.

According to MCSO, on Tuesday, the MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit with aid from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, were executing crime suppression operations and made two arrests in Muscogee County.

MCSO says Dequindre Dawson was operating a motor vehicle and committed several traffic offenses. When confronted by law enforcement, Dawson attempted to elude authorities while operating the vehicle and eventually resorted to fleeing on foot.

During his fleeing attempt, MCSO says Dawson abandoned 1.06 pounds of marijauna and 19.8 grams in a public area, which was later found by law enforcement.

After a foot chase, authorities detained Dawson and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says the estimated street value of narcotics seized by law enforcement was $6,824.

Following Dawson’s arrest, authorities searched Dawson and the vehicle he was operating at the time and discovered additional narcotics, a Glock 19 firearm, a digital scale, and $1,388 in U.S. currency.

MCSO says Dawson is a convicted felon, and authorities charged him with the following:

Reckless Driving

Fleeing/Attempting to Elude

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Abandonment of Controlled Substance

Obstruction

Dawson’s case is still under investigation at this time.

MCSO also made a second arrest on Tuesday. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Damion Jackson was operating a motor vehicle and committed multiple traffic violations, causing law enforcement to initiate a traffic stop.

Investigation revealed that Jackson possessed three firearms, including a Glock 45, a Windham Weaponry AR-10, a VSKA Draco Pistol, and 224 rounds of ammunition.

MCSO says the Glock 45 was reported stolen, and authorities arrested Jackson for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.

Jackson’s case is still under investigation at this time.

On Wednesday, MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit and Special Operations Patrol Units executed several search warrants resulting in the apprehension of multiple individuals.

During the execution of a search warrant, MCSO Investigators noticed a yellow Dodge Challenger pull into a parking lot. Authorities recognized the driver of the vehicle as Amileus Thomas, a known fugitive and validated gang member. At the time, Thomas had two outstanding Felony Violation of Probation warrants with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities took Thomas into custody, and a search of the vehicle operated by Thomas following his arrest lead to law enforcement recovering the following:

6.9 grams of cocaine (Estimated street value of $690)

Glock Model 26

Authorities transported Thomas to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with the following:

Felony Violation of Probation (two counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

MCSO Investigators also conducted a search at an apartment that was the main focus of a narcotics investigation.

According to the sheriff’s department, MCSO Investigators entered the apartment and located and detained Lamarcus Williams. A search of the apartment yielded the following:

23.3 grams of cocaine (Estimated street value of $2330)

5.4 pounds of marijuana (Estimated street value of $24,673)

Glock Model 26

Authorities transported Williams to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with the following:

Felony Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Tampering with Evidence

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

At another apartment located at the same address, MCSO Investigators conducted an additional search. Investigators located and detained Corenthia Ferguson. Authorities recovered the following during a search of the apartment:

One Smith / Wesson .40 caliber firearm

19 Oxycodone tablets (Estimated street value of $380)

Three pounds of marijuana (Estimated street value of $13,440)

Law enforcement transported Ferguson to the Muscogee County Jail and charged her with the following: