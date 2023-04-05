MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of multiple individuals made by MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit along with MCSO’s Special Operations Patrol Units in an effort to “make the streets of our community a safer place to work and live.”

According to MCSO, Anthony Hall, at the time of his arrest, was a wanted fugitive by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Burglary, and Felony Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

Following Hall’s arrest, MCSO charged him with Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, after authorities found a STAR .22 caliber pistol in his possession.

Jerrell Austin, MCSO says was a wanted fugitive for a March incident, where he nearly collided his vehicle with an MCSO Deputy’s vehicle. Austin also had multiple Burglary warrants with the Phenix City Police Department (PCPD). MCSO, with aid from PCPD located and arrested Austin.

Authorities charged Austin with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Felony Interference with Government Property, Hit and Run, Reckless Driving, and No State Tag.

Nathaniel Bellinger, according to MCSO, was arrested during a traffic stop in Muscogee County. During the traffic stop, authorities discovered Bellinger had warrants with the Miami Police Department for Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Molly,) Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute.

MCSO says Bellinger also had warrants with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for Contempt of Court and he awaits extradition to Florida.

During another traffic stop and after an investigation, MCSO says a quantity of ecstasy was discovered. Both the vehicle operator, Gordon Cox and passenger Mariah Burton were arrested.

Authorities charged Cox with Possession of MDMA, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Driving while License Suspended, and Improper Brake Light.

Authorities charged Burton with Possession of MDMA, and Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.