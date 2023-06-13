MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a validated gang member and a woman after discovering numerous drugs inside a Columbus residence on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, MCSO Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at 4126 Earline Avenue, which resulted in the discovery of heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

MCSO says following the search, deputies arrested “validated gang member” Joseph Smith and Columbus resident Kala Melton.

Authorities charged both with the following:

Felony Trafficking Heroin

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Smith and Melton were transported to the Muscogee County Jail, and MCSO says the case is still under investigation.