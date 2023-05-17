COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man with multiple charges and seized approximately 1.6 pounds marijuana.

According to MCSO, its Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, and the U.S. Marshal’s Services arrested Michael Cooper-Bledsoe on May 16 on outstanding warrants. A search warrant was obtained.

Police say, and Cooper-Bledsoe was apprehended on Amour Road. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

MCSO mentioned he had the following charges:

  • 2 counts of felony murder
  • 1 count of malice murder
  • 4 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism prevention act
  • 1 count of tampering with evidence
  • 1 count of giving false statements
  • 1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Willful obstruction of law enforcement
  • Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Violation of probation recorder’s court

Cooper-Bledsoe will also have an additional charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, MSCO added.