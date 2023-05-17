COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man with multiple charges and seized approximately 1.6 pounds marijuana.

According to MCSO, its Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, and the U.S. Marshal’s Services arrested Michael Cooper-Bledsoe on May 16 on outstanding warrants. A search warrant was obtained.

Police say, and Cooper-Bledsoe was apprehended on Amour Road. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

MCSO mentioned he had the following charges:

2 counts of felony murder

1 count of malice murder

4 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism prevention act

1 count of tampering with evidence

1 count of giving false statements

1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Willful obstruction of law enforcement

Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Trafficking methamphetamine

Violation of probation recorder’s court

Cooper-Bledsoe will also have an additional charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, MSCO added.