COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man with multiple charges and seized approximately 1.6 pounds marijuana.
According to MCSO, its Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, and the U.S. Marshal’s Services arrested Michael Cooper-Bledsoe on May 16 on outstanding warrants. A search warrant was obtained.
Police say, and Cooper-Bledsoe was apprehended on Amour Road. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.
MCSO mentioned he had the following charges:
- 2 counts of felony murder
- 1 count of malice murder
- 4 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism prevention act
- 1 count of tampering with evidence
- 1 count of giving false statements
- 1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement
- Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Violation of probation recorder’s court
Cooper-Bledsoe will also have an additional charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, MSCO added.