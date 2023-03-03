MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located in Muscogee County and arrested Darion McBride.

Prior to the search, MCSO says McBride fled from investigators using a vehicle and struck an investigator’s vehicle in the process. McBride wrecked his vehicle later and resorted to fleeing on foot.

An investigator later apprehended McBride. During his arrest, investigators found the following in McBride’s possession:

AR 15 Rifle

Glock .45 caliber

U.S. Currency – $6,077.00

Marijuana (8.33 lbs.)

Mushrooms (13.9 g)

Drug Related Object

Gang Paraphernalia

As a result authorities charged McBride with the following felony offenses: