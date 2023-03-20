MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of a Muscogee County resident wanted by multiple Georgia law enforcement agencies on several charges.

MCSO’s Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, Special operations Patrol Units, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the ATF executed arrest warrants on Uriel Reed in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, Reed is a validated gang member with outstanding warrants issued by several law enforcement agencies.

MCSO issued warrants for Felony Violation of Probation and a Felony Bench Warrant for Reed. The Columbus Police Department issued the following warrants for Reed:

Terroristic Threats

Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree)

Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree)

Felony Theft by Taking

Battery (two counts)

Reed was also wanted by the Sandy Springs Police Department on two bench warrants.

MCSO says law enforcement arrested Reed and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.