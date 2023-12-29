MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the successful arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder regarding a recent shooting.

According to MCSO, on Friday, the sheriff’s office special operations unit along with the Phenix City Police Department (PCPD) found and arrested Javius Thomas. At the time of his arrest, Thomas was wanted by the Phenix City Police Department for four counts of attempted murder after a recent shooting.

Thomas also had several outstanding warrants with the PCPD and Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO). After his arrest, Thomas was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with the following outstanding warrants: