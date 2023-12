MIDLAND, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for murder was located and successfully arrested in Midland on Monday.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Tamarcus Walker at a residence in Midland.

At the time of his arrest, Walker was wanted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office for murder. MCSO says Walker has been turned over to Clayton County.