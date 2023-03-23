COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man arrested on Tuesday, March 21 was found with marijuana, a pistol and bullets in his vehicle, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO Uniform Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Deputies say the driver tried to flee on foot. Law enforcement took him into custody after a brief chase and without incident.

According to MCSO, search of the vehicle revealed 504 grams of Marijuana ($5,040 street value), a black (Canik) pistol with two magazines and 31 bullets. The man was identified as Jeffery Richardson.

Richardson is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing and an attempt to escape, obstruction, possession of marijuana with Intent, and no through traffic.