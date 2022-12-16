COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Investigative Bureau, along with the United States Marshal Services, Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office executed several felony arrest warrants throughout the Muscogee County area.
According to MCSO, the following individuals had warrants and were arrested:
- Jammer Davis had outstanding warrants for Aggravated assault, Armed Robbery, and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle with the Columbus Police Department (CPD). Authorities arrested Davis and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.
- Brandon Terregano had outstanding warrants for Rape and Aggravated Sodomy issued by CPD. Terragano also had an outstanding warrant for Violation of Parole issued by MCSO. At the time of his arrest, Terragano possessed cocaine, and authorities charged him with Possession of Cocaine and Obstruction of a Law Officer. Authorities arrested Terragano and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.
- Jaddarrious Ikner had outstanding warrants for Armed Robbery, Theft by Taking a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime with the Columbus Police Department. Ikner also had outstanding warrants with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle in regards to stealing a 2017 Mercedes 2550, worth $50,000, on Dec. 8 near Grey Rock Drive in Midland, Georgia. Ikner also had outstanding warrants for Entering an Automobile (3 counts) and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property with HCSO. Additionally, Ikner had warrants in Phenix City for Aggravated Assault with a gun and interference. Authorities arrested Ikner and transported him to the Harris County Jail.