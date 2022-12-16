COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Investigative Bureau, along with the United States Marshal Services, Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office executed several felony arrest warrants throughout the Muscogee County area.

According to MCSO, the following individuals had warrants and were arrested:

Jammer Davis had outstanding warrants for Aggravated assault, Armed Robbery, and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle with the Columbus Police Department (CPD). Authorities arrested Davis and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.

Brandon Terregano had outstanding warrants for Rape and Aggravated Sodomy issued by CPD. Terragano also had an outstanding warrant for Violation of Parole issued by MCSO. At the time of his arrest, Terragano possessed cocaine, and authorities charged him with Possession of Cocaine and Obstruction of a Law Officer. Authorities arrested Terragano and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.