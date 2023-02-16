MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit executed a felony probation warrant, leading to the arrest of Markeith Ware in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, Ware is a gang member who had the following probation warrants:

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Simple Battery (Family Violence)

Authorities arrested and transported Ware to the Muscogee County jail.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit also observed Vernon Huckelba, a known criminal offender and narcotics dealer, commit multiple traffic infractions on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department says MCSO Investigator conducted a traffic stop on Huckelba, who attempted the flee on foot. Investigators were able to capture Huckelba.

After apprehending Huckelba, investigators discovered the following items in his possession:

88.3 grams of Methamphetamine

22.5 grams of Marijuana

One Ruger 22 caliber pistol





Authorities transported Huckelba to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with the following:

Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Additionally, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, executed felony arrest warrants issued by the Columbus Police Department for Roy Williamson on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s department, MCSO Investigators obtained information about Williamson’s possible location. Using this information, MCSO conducted surveillance, leading to authorities locating Williamson and taking him into custody.

Williamson had outstanding warrants for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Hijacking of a Motor Vehicle. MCSO says both the vehicle and Williams were turned over to the Columbus Police Department.